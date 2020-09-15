NEWS

LDAF Inspects Gas Stations Post Hurricane Laura

September 15, 2020

Baton Rouge, LA (September 15, 2020) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Weights and Measures Division deployed inspectors to assess the status of gas stations in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, two of the hardest hit areas in the state.

“Over a four day period, we sent 16 inspectors to evaluate all gas stations in both parishes. In all, 205 stations were inspected,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “As the state recovers from the storm and people rebuild and return, they will need operable gas stations. The LDAF will work to ensure these stations are functioning properly and the consumer is protected.”

Here is a breakdown of the situation in each parish:

Calcasieu Parish:

192 gas stations inspected

84 (44%) closed and nonoperational

108 (56%) open and operational

Cameron Parish:

12 (92%) were closed and nonoperational

1 (8%) open and operational

Upon inspection, water was discovered in several of the underground storage tanks at the closed stations. Those pumps were “red tagged” and inspection reports were left for station owners to take appropriate action to correct problems prior to re-opening.

Meanwhile, Weights and Measures inspectors will continue to monitor these stations when they come back online and work with station owners to correct any problems.

Weights and Measures is a division within the LDAF that regulates many aspects of commerce and trade throughout the state. The division ensures that equity prevails in the marketplace for both buyers and sellers by inspecting weighing, measuring, metering and scanning devices.

Complaints can be reported by calling (800) 247-1086.