Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

Uptick in COVID cases leads to quarantine at DEC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-146)

 

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

Uptick in COVID cases leads to quarantine at DEC

 

September 11, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) in Lincoln is under quarantine, due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among inmates. More than 200 inmates agreed to undergo testing at the facility on Thursday, September 10. Thirty of those results were positive and came from multiple housing units.

“As we did at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, we will keep individuals who are positive housed together so transmission of the illness is reduced internally,” said Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Counties have been notified not to send any new commits or safe keepers to DEC, while the quarantine remains in place.

“DEC serves as the intake center for adult men who come into NDCS. In addition, we transfer a number of inmates from that facility to other locations within the system as well as externally to court,” explained Sabatka-Rine. “Reducing points of entry and exit should help keep the number of positive cases contained within DEC and reduce spreading it elsewhere.”

Today, a facility-wide quarantine lifted at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) when several housing units returned to normal operations. 

###

You just read:

Uptick in COVID cases leads to quarantine at DEC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.