Virtual Learning Resource: The LifeSmarts 2020-2021 Competition Kicks Off!

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Are you looking for more virtual learning resources or ways to get your students/kids engaged about consumer topics in the classroom? LifeSmarts may be the perfect addition to your 2020 classroom, wherever you are. LifeSmarts is an online competition for teens in grades 6-12 that focuses on five topic areas which are consumer rights, personal finance, health and safety, technology, environment. The program provides students with several ways to win scholarships or cash rewards. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is excited to announce the launch of the 2020/2021 LifeSmarts season and invites individuals to create a team and compete.

Last season South Carolina’s winning team, the SC 4-H team, was invited to compete in Washington, D.C. for nationals. “The LifeSmarts program compliments the 4-H program really well,” Carol Hamilton, the winning 4-H team coach, said. “Participants are able to explore topics such as personal finances and health and safety which prepare them for adulthood. This is our first year competing, but the kids are really enjoying it and I think we will be back next year.” Due to coronavirus, the national championship was postponed, so this season the SC 4-H team has been invited back and will be able to compete with other qualifying teams from the current season.

SCDCA is providing a FREE webinar for potential coaches and educators to learn more about the competition and all the resources the program provides. You can register here:

LifeSmarts: The Ultimate Consumer Competition for Teens September 16, 2020 | 10:30am

Their website also serves as a resource for educators, as it provides classroom activities, lesson plans and more! You can learn more by visiting www.LifeSmarts.org.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1(800) 922-1594.