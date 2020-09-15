Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,819 in the last 365 days.

Representative Ray Lopez Undergoes Preventative Heart Procedure

member image

Representative Ray Lopez Undergoes Preventative Heart Procedure  print page

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray
09/15/2020

SAN ANTONIO (September 15, 2019) – Today State Representative Ray Lopez is undergoing a precautionary coronary bypass surgery to treat symptoms of Coronary Artery Disease, a condition that runs in the Representative’s family. Representative Lopez’s health indicators are extremely positive and he remains in high spirits.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Representative Lopez began experiencing discomfort in his chest, which he first believed to be indigestion. To the Representative’s surprise, University Health System physicians advised him that he had experienced a mild heart attack. After further examination, doctors suggested a preventative surgery that would improve Representative Lopez’s heart health for years to come. Medical physicians have extensively reviewed the Representative’s overall health and have overwhelming faith in a successful outcome and brief hospital stay.

“I’m incredibly grateful that I was able to access care before it was too late. I have the utmost confidence in the University Hospital staff and am eager to return home, spend time with my family, and continue my preparation for the coming legislative session.” said Representative Lopez.

CONTACT: Donovon J. Rodriguez

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.908

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0669

(512) 463-5074 Fax

5309 Wurzbach Road, Suite 200-9

San Antonio, Texas 78238

(210) 684-5419

You just read:

Representative Ray Lopez Undergoes Preventative Heart Procedure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.