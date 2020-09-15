Representative Ray Lopez Undergoes Preventative Heart Procedure

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray

09/15/2020

SAN ANTONIO (September 15, 2019) – Today State Representative Ray Lopez is undergoing a precautionary coronary bypass surgery to treat symptoms of Coronary Artery Disease, a condition that runs in the Representative’s family. Representative Lopez’s health indicators are extremely positive and he remains in high spirits.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Representative Lopez began experiencing discomfort in his chest, which he first believed to be indigestion. To the Representative’s surprise, University Health System physicians advised him that he had experienced a mild heart attack. After further examination, doctors suggested a preventative surgery that would improve Representative Lopez’s heart health for years to come. Medical physicians have extensively reviewed the Representative’s overall health and have overwhelming faith in a successful outcome and brief hospital stay.

“I’m incredibly grateful that I was able to access care before it was too late. I have the utmost confidence in the University Hospital staff and am eager to return home, spend time with my family, and continue my preparation for the coming legislative session.” said Representative Lopez.

CONTACT: Donovon J. Rodriguez

Contact Info