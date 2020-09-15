CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS SET TO EXPAND IN TOPEKA KANSAS; TOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF $69M
Topeka, KS, September 15, 2020– The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved to aid in expansion and growth of Custom Dredge Works.
— Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla
— Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla
GO Topeka confirmed that the expansion, previously referred to as “Project Oyster,” is expected to produce up to 17 new full-time jobs, with average wages of $43,000 annually plus benefits. Capital investment from this expansion will be $3.5M, with a total economic impact expected in the next 10 years of $69M. The performance-based incentive for this project is up to $ 96,000.
“We are grateful to GO Topeka and JEDO for considering us for this incentive,” said Levi Brecheisen, project manager, Custom Dredge Works. “Our expansion includes the development of five new buildings, these will house a sand-blasting and paint department as well as a dredge assembly department. With this project, we hope to see an increase in employment, production and quality and safety.”
“Custom Dredge Works, and its sister company Midwestern Metals, has a unique history that only lends itself to the prestige of our business community: 40 years in metal fabrications and 20 years in dredge design and production. A leader in both these extremely specialized fields – right here in Topeka,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. "Work like theirs hasn’t gone unnoticed and their continued economic impact on our community through this expansion will not be overlooked.”
“This is an exciting expansion that will provide new, specialized jobs – with benefits - and an estimated economic impact of almost $70 million. This project is a big win for Topeka & Shawnee County,” Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook, JEDO chair.
“Custom Dredge Works is a leading supplier in custom, industrial fabricated components and a powerhouse in dredge manufacturing, a combination not commonly found elsewhere,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “We hope this incentive will aid in the expansion of their facilities
