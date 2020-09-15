Muvi Introduces Live Streaming App for Enterprise Marketing & Communication

The live streaming app available for Apple & Android mobile devices needs a valid subscription to Muvi Live Server to get activated.

NEW YORK, US, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, the leading provider of the Audio & Video streaming platform, has launched Muvi Live App, a live streaming app that enables marketers to live stream right from their iOS and Android phones. The live-streaming app can be deployed instantly and is available on Apple Store and Google Playstore.

The ongoing pandemic has propelled enterprises and marketers to resort to live streaming, be it for lead nurturing or customer acquisition or even employee onboarding & engagement. Live streaming is the most effective form of communication, and the undeniable convenience of executing it from a smartphone has made Muvi come up with the Live App - a market-ready, “customer-only” feature aimed at accelerating enterprise video marketing to reach their goals.

With single sign-on, one-tap live streaming, and social sharing capabilities, Muvi Live app empowers marketing professionals to create a branded mobile live streaming experience and securely broadcast to their audience across web, mobile, and connected devices.

“Live video is the most impactful way of conveying a brand story. So, why not tell that story on your own live streaming app?” quotes Ram Sarangi, Director of Marketing, Muvi. “Muvi’s uniquely positioned live app is the depiction of our “creator-first” strategy, and the release shows our commitment to building the most powerful live streaming platform for both enterprises and independent content producers alike,” Sarangi adds.

“The Muvi Live app saves app developers thousands of hours and costly delays,” says Nikhil Gupta, Head of Product, Muvi. “Muvi Live Server customers now can have a completely white-labeled, end-to-end mobile broadcasting app to speed time-to-market with unlimited scalability. On top of that, Muvi Live SDK paves the way for businesses of any size to build an entire live video streaming workflow on their existing app from capturing & encoding to seamless cross-platform delivery across an ever-growing spectrum of connected devices”, adds Gupta.

To learn more about the Muvi Live app, please visit: https://www.muvi.com/live-server/live-app.html



About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 700+ clients in over 40 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com