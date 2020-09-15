DR. MARK BRZEZIENSKI TO PERFORM LIVE SURGERY AT SOUTHEASTERN SOCIETY OF PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY CONFERENCE

Dr. Mark Brzezienski of the Plastic Surgery Group

International Meeting is Largest of Its Kind held in US

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD, FACS has been invited to perform a Vertical Inset Latissimus Dorsi procedure at the 2021 meeting of the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (SESPRS). Long considered the country’s preeminent regional plastic surgery society, SESPRS was established in 1958 by surgeons committed to innovation and research.

The procedure, developed by Dr. Brzezienski, first gained acclaim when it was awarded the Glancy Research Award by the SESPRS at their 60th annual meeting. The outpatient procedure aims to create the best possible results for patients, with minimized scar visibility to the patient (self-view) and social view (for example, how the patient is seen by others in a bikini).

As the largest meeting of breast surgeons in the United States, the meeting is the “Carnegie Hall” for plastic surgeons identifying themselves as breast specialists. Dr. Brzezienski said, “An invited podium lecture is one thing and very complimentary, but this is truly an honor for my career. I am truly and deeply humbled.”

Dr. Brzezienski joined the Plastic Surgery Group and Hayes Hand Center located in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1995. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He also holds a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Surgery of the Hand through the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

He is a graduate of Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, having completed General Surgery training at the University of Connecticut and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. He completed a fellowship in Orthopedic Hand Surgery at the Philadelphia Hand Center of Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Brzezienski is a published author in scientific journals and lectures frequently on a wide variety of subjects within his field of specialty.

He is Chairman, Professor and Program Director in the Department of Plastic Surgery and a Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, training resident physicians pursuing the specialties of both plastic and reconstructive surgery and orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Brzezienski’s plastic surgery practice encompasses a special interest in breast reconstruction following mastectomy as well as cosmetic procedures of the breast. He also has an extensive practice in cosmetic procedures of the face and all aspects of body contouring.

Plastic Surgery Group Managing Partner Dr. Jason Rehm noted, “Our practice started with a group of plastic surgeons who were dedicated to providing the best patient outcomes. Mark’s dedication to innovation and excellence serves the group and his patients well as he continues this legacy. We are excited for this honor in his career.”

About the Plastic Surgery Group:

The Plastic Surgery Group, founded in 1958, is Chattanooga’s first and largest plastic surgery practice. Lead by four board-certified surgeons, the nationally recognized group leads the way in state-of-the-art cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgical procedures. The Plastic Surgery Group is the region’s top referral source for trauma cases and is home to the regionally-recognized Hayes Hand Center. The Group serves the tri-state area through locations at 901 Riverfront Parkway, Suite 100, and 1949 Gunbarrel Road. The Plastic Surgery Group serves as the Department of Plastic Surgery for The University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga, one of the country’s few private practices to play such a key role.

