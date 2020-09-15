Plan Ahead to Register Your 2020 Deer Harvest

CONTACT: Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-1126 NHFG Wildlife Division: (603) 271-2461 September 15, 2020

Concord, NH – As Granite State deer hunters prepare for the opening day of archery season on September 15, part of this year’s planning process should include knowing where to register your harvest. All New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) rules and regulations associated with the state’s fall deer seasons remain in effect and will be enforced, including the registration of harvested deer. Hunters must, without exception, immediately tag their harvest and be prepared to register their deer within 24 hours at their nearest registration station.

NHFG works with registration stations statewide to provide local places for hunters to register their deer, however, some of these locations may have limited hours or be experiencing other restrictions because of COVID-19 public health guidelines. All hunters should contact their local registration stations in advance to confirm that they are registering deer during the 2020 season and to determine the location’s hours of operation.

Successful hunters invest significant time in scouting and pre-hunt organization and this year it will be just as important to be prepared to register your deer by taking the following steps when planning your hunt:

Know the location and hours of the closest registration station before you start your hunt.

Understand the registration station’s procedures including its policy on wearing masks. Mask ordinances vary by town; please be prepared and respect registration station protocols.

Registration may take longer than in prior seasons, please be courteous and patient with registration station staff.

Plan to limit the number of people who enter the registration station whenever possible.

For the most up-to-date list of registration stations in the Granite State, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html.

Butcher shops are reporting reduced capacity to process harvested game or may not be processing wild game at all. When planning for a successful harvest, contact your butcher to confirm that they will be processing deer. If you are looking for a butcher, start with those with a history of processing moose by visiting https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/butchers.html.

Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people sharing the outdoors this fall. It is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it. Pre-season scouting should be maximized and hunters should be prepared with back-up locations if their chosen spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts during this deer season. All outdoor enthusiasts must focus on safety and wear blaze/hunter orange when heading into the woods, onto the trail, or into the field.