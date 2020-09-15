Phoenix51: A New Tech Platform for Remote Hiring & Onboarding
Phoenix51 launches with a host of blue chip clients including Reach PLC, IHG, CenturyLink, Tottenham Hotspur, TP/ICAP and Mediacom.
Simply asking questions about the candidate’s background and reviewing their CV is likely to give less than a 50% chance of making the right hiring decision”LOONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix51, a leading HR technology-enabled talent recruitment, assessment, and development platform, has officially launched today, after establishing a world-class advisory board and successfully completing its beta phase. The company is already working with a host of blue-chip clients including; Reach PLC, IHG, CenturyLink, Tottenham Hotspur, TP/ICAP, Mediacom and more.
— Chris Wimshurst, Chief Operating Officer
Phoenix51 enables organisations to make data driven decisions at every stage of the employee journey, from hiring through to benchmarking, training and retention. The platform creates digital frameworks and scorecards that allow organisations to assess and interview against key behaviours and competencies specific to a job role, in both vertical and horizontal hiring.
According to academic research, competency-based and structured interviews are almost twice as likely to offer reliable insights into candidate performance and deliver a more appropriate hire than CV interviewing alone. "The results from our beta testing support this finding, as we too have found that an unstructured interview - i.e. simply asking questions about the candidate’s background and reviewing their CV is likely to give less than a 50% chance of making the right hiring decision," said Chris Wimshurst, Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix51.
With virtual hiring becoming the norm, this statistic drops further due to missing non-verbal communication, and the applicant’s increased level of discomfort due to being interviewed via a video platform. Phoenix51’s embedded video technology enables employers to incorporate a wider range of comprehensive methods of evaluation, providing greater accuracy in hiring decisions.
Phoenix51 takes basic interviewing and assessment to the next level, by automating the data, giving candidates and employees incredibly accurate and detailed feedback, including digital notes and graphs, all at the click of a button, which is seamlessly integrated with internal ATS or CRM systems so that the data can be used, time and time again.
“We are absolutely delighted to be launching Phoenix51 today,” said founder and CEO, Lee McQueen. “A significant amount of research and learning has gone into developing the platform, and we’re thrilled to be launching it, and ushering in a new era in how businesses hire, benchmark, train and retain their people.”
A former winner of The Apprentice, and leader of the award-winning business, Raw Talent, McQueen brings with him nearly 20 years experience in talent acquisition, assessment and competency frameworks. McQueen has a genuine passion for developing solutions which enable organisations to select and develop people. Underpinned by a core understanding of the importance of talent analytics, he is a firm believer that a data-driven approach to assessment will define the next epoch in talent assessment and beyond.
McQueen is joined by COO, Chris Wimshurst, a business psychologist with qualifications in cognitive behavioural coaching and psychometric assessment, Wimshurst has designed systems and frameworks that take organisations through the entire talent lifecycle encompassing; assess, hire, train and retain.
Phoenix51 boasts a world-class advisory board comprising experts from the tech, sales, and marketing industries, all with over 20 years of experience. These include Andrew Bloch, global PR expert; Emma Maslen, SaaS and technology expert; Michael Power, expert in customer focussed technologies, Sam Page, marketing expert with a focus on innovation; Sean Miller, expert in developing user-friendly talent-based applications and technologies; and Jon Holden, experienced in selling HR technology.
