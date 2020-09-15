Gordon Sheppard, Real Estate Scion and Land Developer, Dies at 94
The accomplished, powerhouse real estate developer, Gordon S. Sheppard died Saturday evening after an extended illnessUNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Kite Georgia, Mr. Sheppard went from working in his father’s small store to buying the building next door, moving to South Florida in the late 1950’s and growing a real estate and land clearing dynasty that he continued to expand through the late 1990’s on into the turn of the millennium.
Mr. Sheppard is survived by his ex-wife and longtime friend Ms. Cynthia Anne Claxton Sheppard of Swainsboro, GA; stepson and fellow real estate developer, Eric Charlton Claxton of Savannah, Ga. Son, Michael Mauao of Port St. Lucie, FL; Daughter, Jacqueline Virginia Carroll of Vera Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Milton Sheppard, Lemar Sheppard; sister, Sara Elizabeth Wheeler; daughter, Linda Kay Miller; stepson, Cory Ryan Morris Claxton.
The beginning of his long and storied career started when he began clearing old orange groves in South Florida in the very late 1950’s to prepare building sites for the nation’s baby boomers to build their first homes in the sun shine state. As the years went on he grew his company into one of Florida’s largest land development companies developing large swaths of Florida. He took large part in the construction of esteemed civic projects such as the construction of interstate (s) I- 75, I-95, and was instrumental in the construction of a section of I-75 known nationally as “Alligator Ally” that stretched across the unbuildable expanses of the Everglades. His company, G.S. Sheppard, also joined development partners, such as Westin House development, in the creation of the town(s) of Port St. Lucie, and Port St. Lucie West. In the 1970’s the company did the land preparation work for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. In the 1980’s Mr. Sheppard and his partners were responsible for some of the land development work on the ,now, famous Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Florida.
Later in life, Mr. Sheppard often said that he was most thankful for all of the interesting people he’d met, and the wonderful friends he’d made, through his years as the head of G.S. Sheppard. He was blessed to have done business and become friends with South Florida’s business luminaries, including the late Mr. Wayne Huizenga, whom built a business empire that included Blockbuster Video, and Miami Dolphins.
Mr. Sheppard was a Christian, and avid outdoorsmen for much of life. He will be laid to rest at a private grave side service for the family, Tuesday September 15, 2020.
