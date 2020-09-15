Community Amenity Management Acquires Former Professional Athlete Kai De La Cruz
Kai De La Cruz will work with elite clients focused on athleticism performance and improving training knowledge within competitive sports
We are more than excited to announce that Cruz has joined our team. He is a rare gem & pure athlete. His skill set and expertise will assist our clients as they excel in their fitness and health goals”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Amenity Management, a premier New York City provider of management and private training services, recently announced the addition of professional athlete Kai De La Cruz to their team of elite pros.
Kai De La Cruz was acquired in late 2019 and will be working with some of Community Amenity Management’s most elite clients and their families. A professional athlete, Cruz utilizes his skills, experience and athletic knowledge to train clients focused on athleticism performance, sports specific training and general fitness.
“Cruz is exceptional in executing programs which focus on athletic performance. He has found a real niche working with some of our younger clients who are athletes looking to increase their confidence, performance and training knowledge within competitive sports,” stated Leslie Fajfar, CEO and co-founder of Community Amenity Management. “It is rare for young athletes to be able to learn one-on-one from such a well rounded and accomplished athlete.”
Cruz was drafted to the Miami Dolphins as a wide receiver in 2015, but had to put his professional career on hold due to an unfortunate injury. While at the University of Louisville, Cruz had a great tenure as a wide receiver. A tri-sport scholarship athlete, Cruz excelled at baseball, football and basketball in high school. In Cruz's downtime from the NFL, he went overseas to play pro basketball in Norway and Italy.
Community Amenity Management focuses on all areas of health, wellness and fitness lifestyle programming. Their experience working with high performing executives, athletes and celebrities of all ages makes them uniquely qualified to operate spas, pools and fitness centers at exceptional properties.
“At Community Amenity Management, we strive to build teams with some of the best pros and trainers in the industry. We acquire premiere athletes and professionals. We aim to provide the best of the best for our elite clients,” added Fajfar.
Community Amenity Management delivers a quality ‘hotel style’ service of immaculate and well-equipped facilities with programming that improves the enjoyment, health and fitness of residents. The company aims to operate facilities ‘turn-key’ for property management and take full responsibility for building amenities.
To learn more about Community Amenity Management, please visit: www.communityamenitymanagement.com.
