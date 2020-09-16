CBD Emporium Retailer to Carry 100% Kentucky Grown Ananda Hemp

Ananda Hemp, from CBD Emporium, is a CBD company that is committed to providing customers with the safest CBD Oil & CBD Topical products on the market.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, the Southwest’s fastest growing CBD retailer, is pleased to welcome Ananda Hemp to the wide range of CBD products offered in its 25 retail locations.

Dr. Alex Capano, the first person to earn a Ph.D. in cannabinoid science is the Chief Science Officer for Ananda Hemp, ensuring that its products are the best in class.

“At CBD Emporium our mission is to offer the highest quality hemp products available,” said John Flanders, CEO, CBD Emporium. “Ananda’s commitment to clinical research and testing make it a top brand in the industry and we’re excited to be able to bring their products to our clients.”

Ananda Hemp products all feature Kentucky grown hemp using organic growing practices, and are rigorously tested by ISO-certified labs for quality and safety.

CBD Emporium carries Ananda Hemp’s CBD softgels, tinctures, salve, body roll-on, and intimate oil. There is also a tincture specifically formulated for use on animals.

“We’re excited to introduce customers in the Southwest to Ananda Hemp,” said Eric Oligschlaeger, representative and distributor of Ananda. “We love that customers can talk to knowledgeable CBD Emporium employees to find the best Ananda product for them and that the stores are so beautiful and inviting to shop in.”

CBD Emporium carries 48 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Ananda Hemp joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

For information, visit www.cbdemporium.com

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

