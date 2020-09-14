Asphalt paving begins on US 20/WYO 789 project through Thermopolis

Paving is under way on a $3.3 million highway improvement project through the Town of Thermopolis on US 20/WYO 789.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

Some paving is currently happening near the Hot Springs State Park headquarters on the north end of Thermopolis, between Mondell and Washakie streets, and near WYDOT on the south end of Thermopolis.

Wednesday, mainline paving is scheduled to begin at WYDOT and the operation will work its way north in the southbound lanes of US 20/WYO 789. Once paving is complete on the southbound lanes of the highway, the northbound lanes will be paved.

"We're expecting one week of paving, depending on favorable weather," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. "Traffic conditions will be difficult at first, with no left turns through the area where paving is being done. Please be aware that we could have closures on the side streets of up to an hour as paving works its way down the highway."

Erz said 2 inches (10,000 tons) of asphalt pavement will be paved in a week. In addition, another 3/4 of an inch (3,900 tons) of wearing course pavement is scheduled through Thermopolis.

The contractor will pave over the top of manholes through Thermopolis. "Later, the contractor will come back and cut in the concrete collars to raise the manhole covers," Erz said.

By contract, the contractor is required to complete all work, except asphalt plant mix wearing course pavement and thermoplastic pavement markings, by Nov. 30, 2020.

The project's scope of work includes grading, milling asphalt pavement, placing crushed base and asphalt pavement surfacing, asphalt wearing course, removal and replacement of broken sidewalk and curb and gutter, replacement of every Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) street corner, and other work on 2.6 miles on US 20/WYO 789 beginning at milepost 130.82 (near the Wyoming Department of Transportation) and continuing past the old National Guard Armory on the north edge of town.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.