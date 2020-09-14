Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Additional Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported in Natrona, Sheridan Counties

September 14, 2020

Additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Natrona and Sheridan counties involving Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

  • An older adult Natrona County woman with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died recently. She had not been hospitalized.
  • An older adult Sheridan County man, also with higher-risk health conditions, died recently. He had been hospitalized.
  • An additional older adult Sheridan County man, also with higher-risk health conditions, died recently. He had not been hospitalized.
  • An older adult woman who was a Sheridan County resident died in August after being exposed to the virus in an out-of-state long-term care facility where she was receiving care.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 46 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,723 lab-confirmed cases and 669 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

Distribution channels:


