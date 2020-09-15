Nabil Foster Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabil G. Foster, a talented and distinguished financial services counsel, has joined Barron & Newburger as a shareholder in the firms new Illinois office. Nabil will join the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Law Group, focusing on financial services litigation including class action and regulatory defense and compliance for regulated entities. In addition, Mr. Foster also practices in the defense of attorneys’ in professional liability and disciplinary matters.
For nearly the last twenty years, Mr. Foster has represented a variety of debt purchasers, consumer and commercial collection agencies and law firms in complex litigation involving issues relating to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and related claims under state laws. Additionally, Mr. Foster has developed training for his clients, instructing them in proper, innovative compliance practices. His litigation background includes defense of civil rights, professional liability, and product liability litigation.
In addition to his private practice, Mr. Foster is an Adjunct Faculty Member at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, teaching in its trial advocacy program and its legal ethics program. Mr. Foster is a frequent speaker at industry educational events.
“I am incredibly excited to have Nabil join our team and open our Illinois office, as his talent and experience make him a tremendous addition to our firm” explained Manuel Newburger, a shareholder and the leader of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Law Practice Group. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal, compliance, and management problems. For nearly forty years our firm has valued long-term client relationships, Nabil will help us continue that tradition.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is a great opportunity,” according to Mr. Foster. “I am excited to move my practice to this industry leader allowing me to work with a new team. Together, we will be able to expand our practices into a broader geographic area and serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients.”
Mr. Foster is a graduate of Harvard College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. He earned his Juris Doctor Degree from the Northwestern University School of Law. He is licensed to practice law in the states of New York and Illinois and is admitted to practice in many federal bankruptcy, district, and appellate courts throughout the country. In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Foster is a member of the Board of Directors for GlobeMed.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Consumer Financial Service Law Practice Group represents creditors, collection agencies, debt purchasers and law firms in trial and appellate and in supplying their compliance and corporate needs.
