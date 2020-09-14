Hunters need carcass transport and disposal plan

Regulations in place for CWD

Cheyenne - Most hunters know heading out to pursue deer, elk or moose takes planning to be successful. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to make sure that carcass transport and disposal plans are on that list. Transport and disposal regulations are in place to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) within Wyoming and to other states.

“Game and Fish cares about the future of healthy deer, elk and moose populations. Proper carcass transport and disposal helps to protect our herds and those in other states,” said Hank Edwards, Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor.

Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming:

Deer, elk and moose can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming. A listing of landfills that will accept waste from processed game animals and whole carcasses is available on the Game and Fish website.

A listing of landfills that will accept waste from processed game animals and whole carcasses is available on the Game and Fish website. Edible portions of meat with no portion of the spinal column or head attached

Cleaned hide without the head attached

Skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue

Teeth

Finished taxidermy mounts

Whole deer, elk and moose carcasses cannot be transported out of Wyoming. The only parts approved to leave the state are edible portions with no part of the spinal column or head; cleaned hide without the head; skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts. All hunters need to check with their home states for the rules about importing deer, elk or moose from Wyoming.

Since 1997, the Wyoming Game and Fish has been monitoring the distribution and prevalence of CWD to better understand how this disease may affect the health of Wyoming’s deer and elk populations. This disease has now been identified in most deer hunt areas across Wyoming and necessitates a shift in focus of the program from detection to monitoring.

More information and resources for hunters on CWD is available on the Game and Fish CWD webpage.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

