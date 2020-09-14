Aquatic invasive species check stations close for the season

Boats must be inspected through Nov. 30

Cheyenne - Boating season in Wyoming is winding down and so are the Wyoming Game and Fish Department aquatic invasive species check stations. Check stations throughout the state have started to close. However, it is a requirement that any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through Nov. 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching. “Boaters who need to get their watercraft inspected between now and the end of November can stop by a Game and Fish office or any private certified inspector,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish AIS coordinator. “Any watercraft that has been in a water infested with zebra/quagga mussels within the last 30 days is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching during all months of the year.”

Game and Fish has a list of private inspectors online, as well as additional inspection requirements.

Boaters who went through an inspection at a Game and Fish AIS check station still have time to submit their surveys to be entered into the 2020 Wyoming AIS Boater Appreciation Raffle. The last day to enter the raffle is November 30, and winners will be selected and posted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department raffle webpage on December 1. Boaters whose watercraft were inspected received a receipt with a unique identifying number. With this number, boaters can go to the Game and Fish website, fill out a short survey and submit their entry.

As a thanks to boaters, Game and Fish is partnering with outdoor recreation businesses to enter into a raffle for prizes. Prizes include a Nash Sub Z 23-quart cooler, Radar Weird Science Tube, a Connelly Blaze wakeboard package, guided fishing trips, coolers and a fish finder. Prizes have been donated by outdoor businesses that share a concern for the future of Wyoming’s waters: Marine Products, The Reef Fly Shop, Citimarine, West Laramie Fly Store and Buckboard Marina.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

