Stellar IT Solutions, Inc. Announces NIH Grant With IHV for Assessing Opioid Use Disorder With Predictive Analytics
This award, provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will allow Stellar and the IHV to build upon, and expand, their investigative research.
Stellar IT Solutions, Inc. (Stellar), in partnership with the Institute of Human Virology (IHV), is working together to determine the predictors of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and how OUD relates to retention of patient care, specifically in those with HIV. This award, provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will allow Stellar and IHV to build upon, and expand, their investigative research.
Stellar, through its in-house technology incubator, Stellar iDea Labs, focuses on technology gaps in both the private and public sectors using proprietary artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions. For example, the management team built a similar predictive analytics model that is currently one of the most successful tools used to identify individuals engaged in insider trading in all major US securities markets, including NYSE, Nasdaq, and Amex. Stellar iDea Labs is currently exploring technology solutions in hospitality, Health IT, contact centers, financial regulation, and e-commerce, among other areas.
“This collaboration, with the assistance of grant funding by OAR/NIH, will allow Stellar to build upon its research into Health IT predictive analytics,” says Dipak Thakker, CEO and President of Stellar. Stellar’s algorithms are designed to identify indicators of patients who carry the risk of opioid addiction or are currently an addict.
IHV’s research is focused on two critical elements – achieving a 75% and 90% reduction in HIV transmission over the next 5 and 10 years, respectively. In order to reach these goals, IHV will work with Stellar to develop predictive algorithms that identify the contributors to a lack of retention of care in patients with HIV in urban clinic settings. Dr. Shyamasundaran Kottilil, Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of IHV’s Clinical Research Unit and Head of IHV’s Division of Clincal Care and Research says, “The use of machine-learning algorithms in HIV clinics is a novel approach for addressing barriers to continuity of care.” Dr. Poonam Mathur, Assistant Professor of Medicine at IHV and Principal Investigator for this project says, “We expect that this intervention will result in development of a long-standing, self-sustaining logistical model that can be applied to all patients in our clinics, which will allow us to preemptively intervene on factors that would predispose to OUD and non-retention in long-term HIV care.”
The project will add value to the science by integrating health information technology with healthcare delivery in a manner that does not alter the existing infrastructure and instead enhances it.
