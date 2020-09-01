Stellar IT Solutions Launches First-Ever Event Booking Platform to Match Organizers’ Needs with Available Venue Space
Stellar IT Solutions, Inc. (Stellar IT) announces the launch of greatEvents, delivering real-time visibility into meeting room inventory at member venues.ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar IT Solutions, Inc. (Stellar IT) announces the launch of greatEvents, a first-of-its-kind event booking and management platform designed to streamline the planning process for event planners, hotels, and customers. greatEvents provides event organizers with online web or app access to book venue space, globally. The platform successfully integrates the sales and catering functions, allowing customers to specify event requirements and venue managers to receive customer requests in one place.
Unlike all other platforms, greatEvents delivers real-time visibility into meeting room inventory at member hotel and venue locations. Registered users can directly book a venue and plan an event through the platform’s website or app. Based on the options made available by the hotel or venue – such as food and beverage choices, seating arrangements, audio/visual support, and entertainment selections – customers can submit event-related requests quickly and efficiently.
“greatEvents will change the landscape of event booking for both customers and hoteliers,” says Dipak Thakker, CEO and president of Stellar IT. “Easy to use and navigate, it is a one-stop planning tool for event organizers. At the same time, it provides an intuitive workflow that allows sales and catering managers to book an event in a fraction of the time by receiving the full customer lead before picking up the phone.”
The greatEvents platform is based on the online inventory access model that has been a dynamic success in the airline, hotel room, and car rental booking industries for years. It also replaces the outdated booking systems venues currently use. “For many years, hotel sales and catering systems have been on a slow path to innovation,” says Thakker. “Many hotels rely on very expensive legacy systems that are inefficient, causing sales and catering managers to spend hours detailing an event. greatEvents revolutionizes the booking process.”
The greatEvents platform was developed out of the recently launched Stellar iDea Labs, Stellar IT’s in-house technology incubator. Stellar iDea Labs encourages product innovations and solutions by fostering start-ups and fast-tracking them through a highly collaborative process. To learn more about the greatEvents booking platform, visit greatEvents.net. For additional information on Stellar iDea Labs, visit stellarit.com.
###
About Stellar IT Solutions, Inc.
Stellar IT Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is an IT design, development, product solutions, and management company. Stellar is a certified MBE | DBE | SBE consulting firm and has successfully implemented several systems in support of Knowledge Management and Big Data Analytics. Stellar IT has offices in Virginia and Ohio, as well as international offices in India. For more information on Stellar IT Solutions, visit www.stellarit.com.
Jessica Williams
Stellar IT Solutions, Inc.
+1 910-624-6208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn