Telecom/Tech Stock iQSTEL ( OTC: $IQST) Sees Record August Revenues; On Track to Shatter Q2 Revenue Figures
iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) is forecasting record setting Q3 revenues as July and August estimate revenues reach the $8.7M mark.
iQSTEL Inc. (OTCMKTS:IQST)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Tech/ Telecom Stock News at Investor Ideas - iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) is forecasting record setting Q3 revenues as July and August estimate revenues reach the $8.7M mark. The year-over-year (Aug to Aug) revenues are up 218% from Aug 2019’s $1,395,914 numbers. This latest result puts iQSTEL at $8,780,000 so far for Q3 and on track to surpass Q2’s $11,200,000 revenues.
Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL's CEO, commented, “These preliminary August numbers mean we are now on our 4th consecutive month generating revenues over $4.3M (May, June, July and August). The iQSTEL family continues to impress the telecommunications market, creating a strong brand and global presence.”
About iQSTEL Inc.:
iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.
About Etelix.com USA, LLC:
Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe.
About SwissLink Carrier AG:
SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America.
About QGlobal SMS LLC.:
QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company and a commercial brand founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US.
About Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com):
Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S. (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com), is a whole subsidiary of QGlobal SMS, a Colombian-based Application and Content Provider.
About IoT Labs MX SAPI:
IoT Labs MX SAPI www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the “IoT Smart Gas” Platform and Application.
About itsBchain LLC.:
itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector.
Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com
