East Bound I-90 LANE CLOSURE AT EXIT 402

For Immediate Release:  Monday, September 14, 2020  Contact:  Harry Johnston, SD Department of Transportation 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be placing a lane closure in the eastbound driving lane of Interstate 90 at Exit 402 on Wednesday, Sept. 16. 

The lane closure will be in place to allow the contractor to construct a concrete barrier curb and gutter in front of the MSE wall. Work requiring the lane closure is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 30. 

This work is part of the $55.6 million Veteran’s Parkway project. The prime contractor is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

