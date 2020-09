RE: US Route 7 Both Lane - Closed

The roadway is back open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 both north and southbound in the area of mile marker 23 will be closed briefly for a motorcycle that has caught fire. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

