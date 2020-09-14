Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Geocentric Media Seeks Development Partner, Joint Venture, or Potential Acquisition for Iconic Name TheUnitedStates.com.

While I am very pleased to announce this acquisition, we are now faced with the challenge of properly developing this incredible asset.”
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of negotiations, Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc has acquired TheUnitedStates.com. “While I am very pleased to announce this acquisition, we are now faced with the challenge of properly developing this incredible asset” states Mercaldo. “While our expertise lies in the development, monetization, and brokerage of major US city domain brands, TheUnitedStates.com is potentially a much more complex challenge. We feel a strong responsibility to properly develop this major brand, and we are looking to partner with a significant organization that has the vision and capabilities and staff to best accomplish our goals.”

Mercaldo is interested in hearing from major media companies, private equity firms, venture capital companies that already have significant investments in related projects, leading digital media agencies, political organizations, and would even consider selling to the right party. Real Estate, Travel and Tourism, Political Interests....the opportunities are unlimited.

Geocentric Media, Inc is currently in the process of brokering one of the top domain portfolios in the world; 23 major US Cities (All can be seen at LosAngeles.com) which include SanFrancisco.com, Denver.com, Houston.com, Philadelphia.com, Seattle.com, Scottsdale.com, Detroit.com and others.

All interested parties are encouraged to email Mercaldo to initiate discussions and proposals. Mercaldo can be reached at Fred@GeocentricMedia.com.

Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
+1 602-859-3786
email us here
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


