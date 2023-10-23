NewYork.com Introduces Innovative Branded Email Program to Reinvent Digital Identities
Advancing Digital Engagement: NewYork.com's Innovative Platform Empowers NY Businesses to Connect with Their Audience.
In the digital era, where email communication is paramount, having an easily recognizable and relatable email address can make all the difference. Our new program bridges this gap.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewYork.com announces the launch of its groundbreaking Branded Email Program, an innovative solution designed to elevate the digital presence of both businesses and individuals in the city. NewYork.com addresses the challenge of complex and easily overlooked email IDs, offering a streamlined and professional alternative.
— Fred Mercaldo, Editor of NewYork.com
Picture a Wealth Manager who once used the email address “JosephPoindexter@ManhattanWealthManagementAssociates.com.” Now, that same professional can use the email “Wealth@NewYork.com,” which is sleek, memorable, and brandable. For moving companies, long email addresses like “Info@FiveMenAndATruck.com” can be replaced with “Movers@NewYork.com,” a shorter and more catchy alternative. This initiative goes beyond aesthetics. Legal professionals, who previously used email addresses like “RichardMcMillian@NewYorkDUIAttorneysLP.net,” can now make a memorable first impression with “DUI@NewYork.com.” And for everyday New Yorkers, the era of “Joe356645114@hotmail.com” is over – introducing “Joe@NewYork.com.”
“For too long, businesses have poured resources into buying and optimizing their domain names and social media handles, yet the importance of a memorable email address has been overlooked,” states Fred Mercaldo, Editor at NewYork.com. “In the digital era, where email communication is paramount, having an easily recognizable and relatable email address can make all the difference. Our new program bridges this gap.”
Some incredible choices are:
Affordable Branding for the Digital Age
With tiered options ranging from $49 to $299 per month, NewYork.com introduces a strategic approach to digital branding, emphasizing long-term value and foresight in communication.
Additionally, businesses and individuals can enjoy:
* A variety of available names suited to various professions, including but not limited to "Mortgage@NewYork.com", "Dentist@NewYork.com", "CPA@NewYork.com", "Broadway@NewYork.com", and "Actor@NewYork.com".
* The proven reliability of Gmail’s infrastructure, ensuring smooth and secure communications.
* Swift and hassle-free installation across devices.
While there are thousands of combinations, the best names are sure to go quickly.
“We believe this program will revolutionize the way New Yorkers present themselves digitally. It’s an investment in clarity, professionalism, city pride, and branding,” added Mercaldo. "The benefits of brevity and brand recall are clear."
For a closer look at this exciting opportunity and to watch our introductory video, visit Email.NewYork.com. Secure your unique @NewYork identity and set yourself apart in the digital landscape today!
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media, Inc
+1 602-859-3786
Editor@NewYork.com
