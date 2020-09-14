Hang Up on Insurance Scammers

Monday, September 14, 2020

Our office has learned that scammers are attempting to trick small business and farm owners.

The North Carolina Farm Bureau has informed us of a consumer complaint involving a veterinarian who received a scam call from someone impersonating the Farm Bureau and claiming he owed $1,700 on his worker’s comp insurance policy. Another report came from someone who received an invoice for a Small Business Administration pandemic loan for their farm that they had not taken out.

Scammers are working to take advantage of people’s economic fears to steal their money and personal information. Our office is working hard to protect consumers, and we want you to be able to avoid these scams. Here’s what to do if you suspect fraud on a phone call:

Hang up the phone and call the company using a number on a bill or from the company’s website.

Do not give out personal information, such as your birth date, Social Security number, or financial information.

Never buy prepaid debit cards or gift cards to make payments to companies. Legitimate companies will offer a variety of ways that you can pay your bill such as on the phone, by mail, or in person.

As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that we do so with accurate information and protect our personal information and money in the process. If a company contacts you and you’re unsure of their authenticity or if you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.