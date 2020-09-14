$9 Million Awarded for NY's Workforce Development Initiative

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 66 businesses, schools, and community-based organizations across the state have been awarded nearly $9 million as part of the State's historic Workforce Development Initiative. The grants are federally funded and will support job training opportunities across the State for more than 3,600 New Yorkers adapting to the post-COVID economy.

"On behalf of all New Yorkers, I thank the essential workers who put themselves in harm's way to save lives and care for their fellow New Yorkers, and recommit to supporting all workers who are helping in New York's ongoing recovery," Governor Cuomo said. "These awards will provide thousands of workers with the training and skills they need to Build Back Better."

"Our historic Workforce Development Initiative is helping to meet businesses' short-term needs, improve regional talent pipelines, and address long-term job training needs of growing industries," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils. "This $9 million in awards will provide 66 businesses, colleges and organizations with funding for training for more than 3,600 New Yorkers. Job training is critical now more than ever to help provide thousands of New Yorkers with the skills they need to Build Back Better and seek new jobs and opportunities in the post-pandemic future."

As New York has moved forward through the reopening process, the New York State Department of Labor has been working to connect every job seeker in New York with the right job opportunity. DOL has been encouraging both businesses in need of workers, and New Yorkers in need of a job, to take advantage of their Jobs Express website at jobs.ny.gov. There are over 100,000 job openings across the state from businesses looking to hire immediately. These workforce development grants will help provide workers training who want to gain the skills for new, fulfilling jobs.

New York's Regional Economic Development Councils have a key role in recommending applications for funding, based on regional economic needs and opportunities. Businesses and organizations from nine REDC regions receiving Workforce Development awards include: