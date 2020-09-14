LAST CALL TO REGISTER FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL AMAT CONFERENCE: COVID19-THE IMPACT ON MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES AND DONATION
Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation
This Year’s Virtual Conference will be held September 15-18 from 1pm-3pm ESTRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAST CALL TO REGISTER FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL AMAT CONFERENCE:
COVID-19 AND THE IMPACT ON MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES AND DONATION
This Year’s Virtual Conference will be held September 15-18 from 1pm-3pm EST
September 15th – 18th, 2020
(Richmond, VA – September 14, 2020) - The Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation (AMAT), is hosting its annual conference via Facebook Live and it’s FREE. The conference will focus on the impact that COVID-19 has had in multicultural communities around the country.
This virtual conference will be like no other, and while focusing to benefit the organization’s members with sessions around eye, organ and tissue transplantation, AMAT has taken a stand against health inequality, disparities and any form of systemic racism and the profound impact on the public health sector and communities.
The 28th AMAT Annual Conference will feature the following sessions:
Tuesday, September 15 – State of COVID-19, The Importance of Strong Community Partners
Wednesday, September 16 – COVID-19 The Clinical Community and COVID-19 in the Tissue Community
Thursday, September 17 – COVID-19 City Leadership Crucial Conversations, Using Data to Improve Hospital Outcomes
Friday, September 18 – Faith in the Face of COVID-19
“AMAT is entering a new era and as leaders in our own communities we must engage in tough conversations to better prepare us to face socioeconomic disparities, which historically have been linked to discrimination or exclusion of our communities of color. AMAT is ready to fight for a seat at the table to help us overcome these obstacles and make of our multicultural communities a thriving force,” said Marion Shuck, AMAT president.
Each day will count include two, 1-hour sessions starting at 1pm (EST). To register please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amat
About the Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation (AMAT):
AMAT was established in 1992 to address the increasing need for organ and tissue donors in the multicultural communities while simultaneously offering support, shared expertise and professional development opportunities for its members as they save and heal lives. AMAT is a self-sustaining, self-governed organization operating solely on voluntary contributions from individuals, corporations, and other affiliated organizations. For more information, visit: www.AMAT1.org.
AMAT Media Contact:
Olivia Fox, Public Relations Committee Chair
Email: ofox@giftofhope.org
Ph: 1-708-717-6578
Olivia Fox
AMAT
+1 708-717-6578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook