Gift of Hope launches Let’s Talk Hope podcast series
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 22, Gift of Hope will launch its first ever podcast, Let’s Talk Hope. This new digital platform is designed to engage community partners, donor families and donation experts in educating the public and encouraging people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.
This is the latest effort in a series of groundbreaking steps by Gift of Hope to address the myths and barriers in an effort to build donation as the social norm.
The podcast is co-hosted by Marion Shuck, a 15-year veteran in the field of organ and tissue donation and a donor family member herself following the passing of her husband, Reggie. Marion will share her expertise and experiences gained working with donor families, volunteers and community partners. She is joined by co-host Lauren Plavnick.
Each episode of Let’s Talk Hope will share donor and recipient stories; discuss the donation process with field experts; and provide listeners with ways to get involved!
In the first episode, Lauren and Marion will be joined by Gift of Hope CEO Dr. Harry Wilkins to discuss how the organization carries out its mission to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation. In addition, listeners will hear a poignant story of donation from Heather Runyan, a donor wife.
Everybody is invited to join the Launch Party on Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m. You can register here: Let's Talk Hope Podcast LIVE Virtual Launch Party Tickets, Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite
For more information, visit our website at giftofhope.org.
About Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network
Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is the not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) that coordinates organ and tissue donation and provides public education about donation in Illinois and northwest Indiana. As one of 57 OPOs that make up the nation’s donation system, we work with 180 hospitals and serve12 million people in our donation service area. Since 1986, we have saved the lives of more than 25,000 organ transplant recipients and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of tissue transplant recipients through our efforts.
