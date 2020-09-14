Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss 2021-22 Bessemer US-2 construction, detour

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a Zoom virtual public meeting to discuss a 2021-22 reconstruction project on US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County. This meeting immediately precedes a regular Bessemer City Council meeting.

WHO: MDOT Crystal Falls Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Superior Region staff City of Bessemer officials Community stakeholders Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 5-6 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting

To join online, visit http://www.zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID: 872 7242 3565.

To join by phone, call 301-715-8592 and enter the meeting ID when prompted: 872 7242 3565 #

How to attend a live event in Zoom

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: MDOT will be reconstructing US-2 from the Powdermill Creek bridge west of Bessemer to Old US-2 on the east side of Bessemer beginning in 2021. The two-year project will combine needed road work and storm sewer improvements with the City of Bessemer's planned $1.6 million project to replace aging city sanitary sewer and water main.

Public input is being sought, particularly regarding the detour route and historic considerations. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, or contact Dave Bradley at MDOT at BradleyD5@Michigan.gov or 906-875-6644.

For more information about the project, including a PDF of the meeting presentation and feedback opportunities, please visit the project website. Throughout construction, project detour and closure information will be posted at www.Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.