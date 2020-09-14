Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-2 lane closures for utility work in Norway start Monday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

September 11, 2020 -- Lane closures on US-2 are planned in the city of Norway Sept. 14-30 for utility work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), in cooperation with the Dickinson County Road Commission and Bacco Construction, will be replacing a storm sewer pipe crossing on US-2 just west of Case Street, requiring the closures. The existing storm sewer pipe has failed, requiring replacement across the full width of US-2. The cost of the project is approximately $110,000.

Beginning Monday, work will begin on the south half of US-2; traffic will be shifted north. One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained in the right lane of westbound US-2 via a temporary traffic signal. Upon completion of the south half of the pipe crossing, one alternating lane of traffic will be shifted onto the right lane of eastbound US-2.

These closures will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 14, and are scheduled to be lifted by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

US-2 lane closures for utility work in Norway start Monday

