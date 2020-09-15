PRINTERPREZZ AND MB MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. A PrinterPrezz technician prepares 3D printer to build medical devices enabling distributed design and manufacturing for partners worldwide.

PrinterPrezz., a trailblazer in medical 3D printing, announced an agreement with MB Medical & Healthcare, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Meiban Corporation.

With this agreement, both companies look to expand their portfolios to better serve the needs of customers around the world.” — Dr. Michelle Thai, Chief Medical Officer, PrinterPrezz Asia

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with MB Medical & Healthcare PTE. LTD., a subsidiary of Singapore-based Meiban Corporation.

PrinterPrezz’s Dr. Michelle Thai, Chief Medical Officer, Asia, commented, “Meiban is a trusted name in medical technology and an innovation leader throughout Asia. PrinterPrezz was founded to spur innovation in the medical device industry through technology development and close relationships with key partners. With this agreement, both companies look to expand their portfolios to better serve the needs of customers around the world.”

About MB Medical & Healthcare PTE. LTD

MB Medical & Healthcare is a Singapore-based company set up to design and distribute high quality essential medical products. We specialize in developing innovative products and commercializing them for Singapore and worldwide markets. Working closely with clinicians and end users, we aim to improve the quality of patient’s life through product innovation. Partnering with Singapore clinicians and manufacturers, we are ready to meet today’s challenges by creating new healthcare solutions to meet the healthcare needs of future.

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.