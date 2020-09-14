Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,512 in the last 365 days.

Re: Middlesex Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler                             

STATION: Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 1024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Meggan Touzin                                               

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/25/2020 the State Police were notified of a retail theft that had occurred

at the Kinney Drugs in Waterbury. Further investigation revealed that Touzin had

taken approximately $66 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

Touzin was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/15/20.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/20 0830 hrs           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Re: Middlesex Barracks / Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.