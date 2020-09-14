Re: Middlesex Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 1024 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Meggan Touzin
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/25/2020 the State Police were notified of a retail theft that had occurred
at the Kinney Drugs in Waterbury. Further investigation revealed that Touzin had
taken approximately $66 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.
Touzin was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County
Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/15/20.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/20 0830 hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.