Re: Middlesex Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 1024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Meggan Touzin

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/25/2020 the State Police were notified of a retail theft that had occurred

at the Kinney Drugs in Waterbury. Further investigation revealed that Touzin had

taken approximately $66 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

Touzin was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/15/20.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/20 0830 hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.