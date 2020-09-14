Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Structure Fire

VSP NEWS RELEASE    

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Newport, Vermont

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – DERBY BARRACKS

 

Vermont State Police Case # 20A503571

 

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse  - Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell - Division of Fire Safety

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 @ approximately 12:45 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 236 Pleasant Street, Newport, Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation – 20A503571

Homeowner:  Winston Jennison Investments LLC,  Johnson, VT

                       

                      

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 12, 2020 Newport City Fire Department responded to 236 Pleasant Street for a report of a fully engulfed structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a two story residential to be fully engulfed in fire.  The house had been unoccupied for several years. Newport City Fire was assisted at the scene by Derby Line Fire Department.

As part of his scene assessment, Newport City Fire Chief John Harlamert contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire. 

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene in the morning of  September 14, 2020 and initiated an origin and cause investigation.  The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears that there was direct human involvement. This fire is considered suspicious.

There were no reported injuries, however the building is considered a total loss. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

