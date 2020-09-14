VSP Royalton/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B202984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 @ 10:10 AM
STREET: I-89 Southbound
TOWN: Randolph, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 33 (Randolph rest area)
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved/ Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Deyo
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the front bumper and undercarriage.
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Gifford
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/14/2020 at approximately 10:10 AM Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on I-89 Southbound at the Randolph rest area. The vehicle traveled off the rest area entrance into the woods and up an embankment. It is believed a medical event may have played a factor in the crash. The operator was subsequently transported to Gifford Medical Center by White River Valley Ambulance.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.