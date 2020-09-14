VSP Royalton/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B202984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 @ 10:10 AM

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Randolph, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 33 (Randolph rest area)

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved/ Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Deyo

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the front bumper and undercarriage.

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Gifford

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/14/2020 at approximately 10:10 AM Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on I-89 Southbound at the Randolph rest area. The vehicle traveled off the rest area entrance into the woods and up an embankment. It is believed a medical event may have played a factor in the crash. The operator was subsequently transported to Gifford Medical Center by White River Valley Ambulance.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.