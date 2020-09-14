TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has chosen Vernon Webb, P.E., as the new Tyler District Engineer, effective Sept. 1, 2020. Webb, a Jacksonville native, takes the helm of the eight-county Tyler District and its 316 employees.

As District Engineer, Webb oversees the planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance of the state transportation system in Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. He is very knowledgeable of the district having spent his entire TxDOT career here and has served as its second in command since 2016 as Deputy District Engineer.

Webb got his start with TxDOT as a teenager working summers in the Henderson and Jacksonville maintenance offices while attending college. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995 with a B.S. in civil engineering, he got his first full-time position as an engineering assistant in the Palestine Area Office. He continued to advance through the Tyler District with promotions to transportation engineer, Tyler Assistant Area Engineer, Athens Area Engineer, Tyler Area Engineer, and Director of Transportation, Planning and Development. He also spent four years in the private sector working for a consulting firm where he developed plans for several TxDOT projects.

As Deputy District Engineer, Webb worked with area Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO’s) and Rural Planning Organizations (RPO’s) to deliver projects for east Texas. As Director of TP&D, he helped deliver approximately $1 billion in transportation improvements in the Tyler area. He worked closely with the Tyler and Longview MPO’s, district staff, TxDOT administration and elected officials to find collaborative ways to fund needed projects. In his work as Area Engineer, he led the completion of the Athens Loop as well as the expansion of US 175 connecting rural east Texas to the DFW Metroplex.

Webb resides in Tyler with his wife Kenya, daughter Kaylee, and son Kyle, who recently went to work for the Atlanta District as an Engineering Assistant.

Webb replaces Glenn Green, P.E., who retired in August after more than 34 years of service to TxDOT.