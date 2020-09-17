eQHealth Solutions Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Mayur Yermaneni Elected to Population Health Alliance Board
WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A., September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eQHealth Solutions, a leading Population Health technology and services company and the and the developer of the first and only CMS-Certified Care Management technology, today announced that Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Mayur Yermaneni has been appointed to the Population Health Alliance (PHA) Board of Directors.
PHA, the healthcare industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, represents organizations across the healthcare ecosystem (e.g. health systems, health plans, employer solutions, academia, biopharma and technology companies) that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience, and drive affordability.
“On behalf of the PHA community, I am excited to welcome Mayur to our Board of Directors and I congratulate him on being elected to an important position in our industry.” said Jaan Sidorov, CEO & President at the PA Clinical Network and President of the Population Health Alliance. “His demonstrated leadership in the field of population health management at eQHealth Solutions is evident in their achievements and his expertise on strategic growth will be an important voice in service to the professionals in our field.” added Sidorov.
Having over 20 years of experience in the public and private health services industry, Mayur Yermaneni is responsible for the vision and strategic direction of eQHealth Solutions, Furthermore, he is driving and leading the continued development and innovation of eQHealth’s technology and service solutions. As chief strategy and growth officer, he led the growth of eQHealth Solutions from $15m to approximately $50m in revenue and expanded its footprint from 8 states to all 50 states. A notable highlight of his career, Yermaneni led the acquisition of a key contract with the state of Vermont resulting in eQHealth achieving the first CMS-certified care management system in the United States.
“I am honored to be elected to this esteemed group of long-time leaders and experts in population health management on the PHA Board of Directors. When we are working at our best, population health is an art of aligning multiple stakeholders to cohesively and collaboratively improve our members’ lives, thousands or millions at a time. As the national professional and trade home for population health management, I look forward to supporting the thousands of dedicated and talented individuals working in plans, agencies, delivery systems, and other supporting organizations in our collective pursuit of excellence in population health management,” said Yermaneni.
Yermaneni earned a MBA from Kellogg School of Business and M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Akron.
About eQHealth Solutions
eQHealth Solutions is a 360-degree population health management technology and services provider that offers comprehensive utilization management, care management, business intelligence and healthcare analytics and total population health management technology and services that touch millions of lives annually throughout the nation. eQHealth’s high-tech and human-touch approach includes innovative technology solutions and services focused on optimal member health outcomes while reducing costs. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including government and commercial healthcare payers, third-party administrators, and self-insured employer groups. Learn more at www.eqhs.com or follow them on LinkedIN and Twitter.
About the Population Health Alliance
Population Health Alliance (PHA) is a corporate 501(c)6 nonprofit organization established in 1998. PHA is the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders (e.g. health systems, health plans, employer solutions, academia, biopharma and technology companies) from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Learn more at www.PopulationHealthAlliance.org or follow them on LinkedIN
