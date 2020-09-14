Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jean Fallacara will be Speaking at Muscle and Tone Summit 2020

Neuroscience Calsithenics explained by Jean Fallacara Author

Cyborggainz at Muscle and Tone Summit

Every decision we make, consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology toward cell aging”
— Jean Fallacara
MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Fallacara, the founder of Cyborggainz, is pleased to announce his participation at the 2020 MUSCLE AND TONE VIRTUAL SUMMIT in October 19,20 & 21 as Keynote Speaker-
Muscle & Tone Summit, is a virtual conference organized by GetShreeded in London UK, who invites Fitness Experts from around the World to share their best kept secrets on how to Build Muscle and Burn Fat!

Jean Fallacara will share insights about his program and his new book “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.”
The book sheds light on neuroplasticity and talks about his fitness journey. He also wrote about Applying Neuroscience to Calisthenics, the book sheds light on Neuroplasticity, using exercise and biohacking to strengthen your mind and improve the quality of life.

Speaking about his program, Jean Fallacara stated, “I have studied biochemistry, immunology and genetics, biotechnology, and neurosciences. I understand the close relationship between mind and body and my Team and I can help you get motivated and start your journey toward a healthier life.”
“Every decision we make, consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology toward cell aging. Nutrition, sport, supplements, sleep, and exercise contribute to hijacking your body clock,” he added.

Born in France, Jean Fallacara is a biomedical expert who created an online platform called Cyborggainz that offers a unique approach to calisthenics training. He has emulsified neuroscience and calisthenics to come up with a program that can improve the brain’s neuroplasticity and strengthen motor pathways faster as well as facilitate in developing extreme physical fitness.
Pushing human performance forward and achieving peak performance in every possible aspect is among the top goals of Jean Fallacara. His platform offers member’s exclusive programs, including custom workout programs, personalized meal plans, and CYBORG package that includes customized monthly programs, mindset, meal plan, biohacking, and learning mindset, and more, to upgrade not just physical, but mental performance as well.

About Jean Fallacara
Jean Fallacara is an athlete, biohacker, speaker, and the maverick CEO of Z-SC1Biomedical with over 20 years of experience in the tech and fitness industry. He has been working as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business. Fallacara has founded and led many science-technology companies. He has recently released a new book called “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.”

Jean Fallacara
Cyborggainz
+1 514-240-1655
