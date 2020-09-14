Carteret County Court Sessions Canceled Through September 16

Carteret County court sessions have been canceled through September 16 due to a positive case of COVID-19. Court cases scheduled to be heard during this time will be rescheduled. The courthouse is closed while it is being cleaned and disinfected and employees undergo testing.

The decision to cancel court was made in consultation with the Carteret County Health Department.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For that latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov