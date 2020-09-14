Owner Charged After Greensboro Bar Re-Opens as Illegal Outlet

A Greensboro bar raided, the owner charged and over 100 liters of alcohol were seized after an ALE investigation.

The Greensboro venue, Ambiance Events Center, was previously an ABC-permitted business on Teague Street. But after a deadly shooting over Labor Day Weekend, the owner, Lawerence Chandler, was criminally charged and surrendered the business’ ABC permits to ALE.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, ALE received information from Greensboro Police Department that the business appeared to be openly selling alcohol without permits at fully capacity.

On Saturday, after an ALE investigation, special agents executed a search warrant on the business and seized more than 115 liters of alcoholic beverages. Chandler was charged with unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor, possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permit, and the sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Chandler is due in Guilford County District Court in November.

