Drakontas Partners with Zello to Provide Integrated Voice and Data Collaboration Solution
DragonForce integrates Zello’s push-to-talk features to dynamically create channels that are automatically associated with DragonForce team collaboration groups
Extending our capabilities with an innovative partner like Drakontas provides dynamic capabilities that are critical when multiple teams require critical collaboration and communications to match.”BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drakontas, a leading provider of the command and control platform DragonForce, and their partner Zello, a worldwide provider of push-to-talk (PTT) voice services to enable public safety, workers, and communities, announce they have launched an integrated voice and data collaboration solution.
— Bill Moore, CEO of Zello
DragonForce now seamlessly integrates Zello’s push-to-talk capabilities to dynamically create channels that are automatically associated with DragonForce team collaboration groups. Zello’s PTT voice channels augment DragonForce’s core collaboration tools - real-time personnel tracking, secure messaging, tactical whiteboarding, and shared situational reporting to offer a complete collaboration platform.
“The integration of Zello PTT in DragonForce was developed in partnership with Zello in response to strong customer demand for a voice capability to be added to the DragonForce team collaboration experience,” said James Sim, Drakontas’ CEO. “Missions that require inter-agency interoperability will be big beneficiaries of this new capability, since talk/collaboration groups can be created dynamically right from the smartphone quickly and easily.”
“First responders and their supervisors need to communicate to a broad set of people who don’t necessarily have interoperable radios or radio coverage. As such, we have decided to open our free for first responder program to all eligible organizations worldwide, and at an enterprise level, to provide a needed service to first responders globally.” Bill Moore, CEO of Zello, said, “And extending our capabilities with an innovative partner like Drakontas is the right move to advance our mission while providing dynamic capabilities that are critical when multiple teams require critical collaboration and communications to match.”
About Drakontas
Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful, yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large scale incident operations.
About Zello
Zello is the leading push-to-talk app with over 150 million users globally, enabling communication and collaboration for workers, teams, and communities worldwide. Millions of Zello users communicate in real-time over any wireless or data network to share updates, connect in emergencies,and solve problems. Current customers include the California Highway Patrol,fire departments around the country, and corporate clients like Bechtel, Honda, Restoration Hardware, Starwood/Marriott, Waste Management, and YRC Freight.
