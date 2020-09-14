I-69 reconstruction from Marshall to Charlotte starts Monday

Contact:

Fast facts: - The reconstruction of 22 miles of I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is set to start Monday, Sept. 21. - The $210 million investment will take four years, with completion anticipated in fall 2023. - Expect lane closures on I-69 and I-94, along with intermittent ramp closures and county road closures over I-69 for bridge work.

September 14, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a four-year, $210 million investment on I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties on Monday, Sept. 21. Work will include reconstructing 22 miles of I-69 and six interchanges, replacing the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, repairing 26 bridges, and making drainage and safety improvements from south of I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, to Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County. In addition, crews will repave the Turkeyville Rest Area and carpool lot, and the Potterville Rest Area. The overall project is expected to be finished in fall 2023.

This year's work will include some patching on I-69 from Island Highway to I-94, as well as the construction of crossover lanes in preparation for work in 2021-2023. There also will be construction on the Island Highway, M-50, Kalamo Road, and Sherwood Highway bridges over I-69. Work will be paused for the winter around Dec. 4.

Motorists should expect lane closures on I-69 and I-94 during the entire project, along with intermittent ramp closures and county road closures over I-69 for bridge work.

For up-to-date construction and traffic information, visit Mi Drive.