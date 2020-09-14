Early Fall Canada Goose Season Starts September 5

September 5, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) reminds goose hunters that the early fall Canada goose season begins Saturday, Sept. 5.

The daily bag limit is eight Canada geese per day.

“Canada goose production has been good this year with large numbers of goslings observed throughout the summer,” said senior waterfowl biologist, Rocco Murano.

Unlike recent years, dry field conditions and good harvest progression on small grains and sileage should make for excellent hunting conditions.

“Dry fields coupled with a high percentage of juvenile geese should make for a great early fall season,” noted Murano. “For hunters who have sat out the last season or two due to poor conditions, this would be the year to dust off the decoys and hit the field.”

Early Fall Canada Goose season runs through the end of the September.