Safe & Reliable Healthcare Announces Partnership with Qualtrics to Accelerate Healthcare Experience Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe & Reliable Healthcare (S&R), today announced a partnership with Qualtrics, the creator of the experience management (XM) category. (S&R), is a company focused on ensuring that healthcare is safe, reliable and operationally excellent. S&R is the creator of the SCORE suite of surveys and LENS, an unparalleled learning management software technology. Leveraging the Qualtrics XM Platform™, S&R will provide healthcare systems with a holistic view of the impact that their culture and experience have on patient safety and other operational outcomes. Together, S&R and Qualtrics will provide actionable strategies for health systems to speed their journey towards high reliability.
S&R is a recognized pioneer in the field of healthcare improvement, having assessed culture, burnout, resilience and wellness using their SCORE survey, in large and small healthcare systems across the USA and internationally. S&R has shaped high-reliability transformation efforts for systems such as Mayo Clinic, the Veterans Hospital Administration, Kaiser Permanente, and AdventHealth. S&R’s collective experience in designing, leading, and supporting related improvement efforts is unparalled; they have demonstrated an inextricable link between organizational culture and patient safety, employee experience and high reliability.
“Qualtrics’ leadership in experience management brings a best-in-class technology platform that can manage multiple complex hierarchies and capture both employee and patient experience, as well as operational data, all in one place,” said Allan Frankel, MD, CEO of Safe & Reliable Healthcare. “This will allow us to more seamlessly deliver integrated action plans to our healthcare clients so they can truly drive lasting transformation.”
The Safe & Reliable and Qualtrics partnership will benefit healthcare systems by:
Delivering improved outcomes that affect ratings, reimbursements, and patient satisfaction
Proactively predicting areas of risk across various aspects of patient care, highlighting where leaders must act to support the care team and their patients
Engaging and retaining employees and providers by capturing culture and experience data across the entire provider and employee lifecycle
Improving brand perceptions among providers, employee, and patients
Meeting the highest standards of Magnet and Leapfrog as tangible outcomes of transforming culture and improving safety in a single integrated survey that covers culture, engagement, and nursing satisfaction to reduce survey fatigue
Predicting CMS Star Ratings, enabling course corrections in key areas of care, culture and experience
Applying cultural expertise and technology to achieve >70% response rates, streamline survey mapping efforts and access evidence-based strategies to drive improvement
Offering searchable and scientifically validated benchmarks to compare against peers to enable learning and informed goal setting
“Safe & Reliable has been instrumental in improving the patient experience and safety for some of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S.,” said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor for Healthcare at Qualtrics. “By combining our technology and S&R’s expertise in patient safety, we have the unique ability to help healthcare systems increase accountability, build a culture of trust, and create mechanisms for discovering and taking action on root causes within the patient experience. We will partner closely with S&R to continue transforming experiences in healthcare at scale.”
Qualtrics was recently named a leader in Forrester’s report - The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises, Q1 2020. Qualtrics is the only Leader who received a Differentiated rating in seven of ten criteria.
For more information about Safe & Reliable Healthcare, visit safeandreliablecare.com. For more information about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare.
About Safe & Reliable Healthcare
Safe & Reliable is a healthcare improvement company that provides leading culture, engagement, high reliability solutions and technology and consulting to more than 700 hospitals and healthcare systems around the world to improve culture and reduce burnout. Over the last two decades, the Safe and Reliable team have pioneered and published strategies and tools to advance communication, coordination, and collaboration for leading organizations including the Trinity Health, Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth, Alberta Health, the Military Health System and national health systems including the NHS in the UK and Scotland. These efforts have measurably improved outcomes and experience for patients as well as providers and employees.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader in customer and employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about.
Jeff Barrett
S&R is a recognized pioneer in the field of healthcare improvement, having assessed culture, burnout, resilience and wellness using their SCORE survey, in large and small healthcare systems across the USA and internationally. S&R has shaped high-reliability transformation efforts for systems such as Mayo Clinic, the Veterans Hospital Administration, Kaiser Permanente, and AdventHealth. S&R’s collective experience in designing, leading, and supporting related improvement efforts is unparalled; they have demonstrated an inextricable link between organizational culture and patient safety, employee experience and high reliability.
“Qualtrics’ leadership in experience management brings a best-in-class technology platform that can manage multiple complex hierarchies and capture both employee and patient experience, as well as operational data, all in one place,” said Allan Frankel, MD, CEO of Safe & Reliable Healthcare. “This will allow us to more seamlessly deliver integrated action plans to our healthcare clients so they can truly drive lasting transformation.”
The Safe & Reliable and Qualtrics partnership will benefit healthcare systems by:
Delivering improved outcomes that affect ratings, reimbursements, and patient satisfaction
Proactively predicting areas of risk across various aspects of patient care, highlighting where leaders must act to support the care team and their patients
Engaging and retaining employees and providers by capturing culture and experience data across the entire provider and employee lifecycle
Improving brand perceptions among providers, employee, and patients
Meeting the highest standards of Magnet and Leapfrog as tangible outcomes of transforming culture and improving safety in a single integrated survey that covers culture, engagement, and nursing satisfaction to reduce survey fatigue
Predicting CMS Star Ratings, enabling course corrections in key areas of care, culture and experience
Applying cultural expertise and technology to achieve >70% response rates, streamline survey mapping efforts and access evidence-based strategies to drive improvement
Offering searchable and scientifically validated benchmarks to compare against peers to enable learning and informed goal setting
“Safe & Reliable has been instrumental in improving the patient experience and safety for some of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S.,” said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor for Healthcare at Qualtrics. “By combining our technology and S&R’s expertise in patient safety, we have the unique ability to help healthcare systems increase accountability, build a culture of trust, and create mechanisms for discovering and taking action on root causes within the patient experience. We will partner closely with S&R to continue transforming experiences in healthcare at scale.”
Qualtrics was recently named a leader in Forrester’s report - The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises, Q1 2020. Qualtrics is the only Leader who received a Differentiated rating in seven of ten criteria.
For more information about Safe & Reliable Healthcare, visit safeandreliablecare.com. For more information about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare.
About Safe & Reliable Healthcare
Safe & Reliable is a healthcare improvement company that provides leading culture, engagement, high reliability solutions and technology and consulting to more than 700 hospitals and healthcare systems around the world to improve culture and reduce burnout. Over the last two decades, the Safe and Reliable team have pioneered and published strategies and tools to advance communication, coordination, and collaboration for leading organizations including the Trinity Health, Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth, Alberta Health, the Military Health System and national health systems including the NHS in the UK and Scotland. These efforts have measurably improved outcomes and experience for patients as well as providers and employees.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader in customer and employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about.
Jeff Barrett
Safe & Reliable Healthcare
+1 801-310-2666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn