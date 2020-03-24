Safe & Reliable Healthcare Releases LENS™ Incident Command Center To Support Health Systems Responding to COVID-19

A sample view of the LENS Incident Command Center.

LENS™ Incident Command Center is a simple turn-key solution to identify and resolve patient and staff safety issues from COVID-19 already in use in 7 US states.

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe & Reliable Healthcare LLC, a leading provider of patient safety and high reliability technologies and services to more than 700 healthcare organizations, formally launched the LENS™ Incident Command Center today to support leaders, front line teams and incident command centers who are managing the COVID-19 pandemic.The solution empowers incident teams to coordinate the rapid identification and resolution of issues and risks during a crisis, with real-time access to the latest resources, references, and contact information. The core LENS™ technology is in use across several hundred organizations and is healthcare’s first and only real-time high reliability board that helps leaders and managers visibly “close the loop” on ideas, concerns and risks shared by frontline teams, supporting leadership rounds, huddles, improvement work and incident command. LENS™ is based on a proven framework for culture change and high reliability transformation that Safe & Reliable Healthcare co-developed and published with the Institute of Healthcare Improvement [IHI] based on more than two decades of field work.Tom Grace, Ph.D, RN, former Vice President of Emergency Management for the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania, offered a professional review, commenting that “the LENS Incident Command Center is breaking new ground in emergency management. It is the most intuitive visual display to support incident management, giving organizations immediate visualization of key data and information to manage the incident from the emergency department, through inpatient and critical care and to post-acute / community management.”“Many hospital and community crisis management centers are compiling this information manually today. Our solution automates the process and makes it easy to engage and capture the voice of key stakeholders in real-time, improving our responsiveness to their needs in managing this crisis and communicating effectively,” said Maureen Ann Frye, MSN, CRNP, a Senior Clinical Transformation Leader with S&R who led a team of clinical and crisis management experts, and clinical informaticists who designed the LENS™ Incident Command Center.Leveraging the firm’s more than 150 years of collective experience in designing, leading, and supporting incident command centers during times of acute crisis - including 9/11, SARS, and Ebola, the LENS™ Incident Command Center enables organizations to respond to ‘all hazard’ events with an easy-to-access, timely, and secure digital environment that is the ‘single source of truth’ for critical information and coordination across stakeholders using any web-enabled device. Organizational status across hospitals, regions, or business units can be seen at a glance, enabling informed management and prioritization of resources where they are required.Dr. Allan Frankel and Dr. Michael Leonard, S&R’s clinical co-founders, added that “the LENS Incident Command Center is the real-world, real-time, crisis application of the high reliability principles that we defined with the Institute of Healthcare Improvement and Joint Commission over the last two decades, and that Safe & Reliable Healthcare has helped to embed across hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world. LENS supports crisis management teams to organize, communicate and respond to emergent needs while caring for all caregivers who have stepped up at this time, ensuring their voices are heard, and that they are fully supported in this pandemic.”The LENS™ Incident Command Center was developed using HICS and FEMA criterion, and is already in use in seven states. It is the first of three solutions developed by the company in response to mounting customer requests to understand and support front line teams and incident command centers with evidence-based approaches to safe and reliable care during this pandemic.About LENSLENS™ is the field’s first and only scaleable real-time digital solution for high reliability transformation, supporting service line-, hospital- and system-level huddles, walkrounds and continuous improvement for both strategic- and unit-level initiatives.About Safe and Reliable Healthcare, LLCSafe and Reliable Healthcare [“S&R”] is a recognized pioneer in the field of healthcare improvement. Having surveyed culture and burnout across more than 1300 organizations and designed and led high reliability transformations for dozens of systems including Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Advent Health, the NHS and the Military Health System, the firm has spearheaded lasting and measurable improvements in culture, safety, operations, and experience - the Quadruple Aim.

Demonstration of the LENS Incident Command Center Board



