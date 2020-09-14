NEWS

Ag & Forestry Emergency Personnel Ready to Respond

September 14, 2020

Baton Rouge, LA (September 14, 2020) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) emergency personnel stand ready to respond in the event parishes need assistance during T.S. Sally. Sally is projected to make landfall later today as a hurricane in the southeastern part of the state.

“On the heels of devastating Hurricane Laura, we remain ready to respond. If you

are in an area that is vulnerable to storm surge, please include your pets in your

family emergency plans,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Emergency fuel support is also provided through the LDAF for emergency

agencies, vehicles and equipment.

Actions taken by LDAF:

Resources for search and rescue support are staged and ready to be deployed. Resources include mobile pet shelter trailers, pet carriers and pet sheltering supplies.

Emergency fuel operations activated to support lifesaving and emergency support missions.

LDAF is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Air National Guard for potential search and rescue missions post landfall.

LDAF is coordinating with stakeholders and non-governmental organizations.

Livestock personnel are prepared to offer assistance to producers in coastal areas.

The food distribution division is on standby for mass feeding support.

For more information on pet friendly hotels and other emergency planning, go to www.ldaf.la.gov or www.getagameplan.org.

Livestock owners can call their local Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) for assistance.