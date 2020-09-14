Ask an Expert: Creating the Perfect Balance in Your Marriage
Perfect Balance in Your Marriage
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s trouble in paradise and you’re not sure what to do about it. You’ve tried couples therapy, you’ve gone on a holiday together, and you’ve even tried talking it out. But no matter what you do, it doesn’t work.
When you think you’re finally about to see the light at the tunnel, the conversation takes the wrong turn and you’re back to square one.
In the serene ambiance of your new home, you’re finding it difficult to adjust and it’s affecting your relationship with your sweetheart.
But don’t worry’ Vastu expert, Pallavi Chhelavda, has all the secrets to restoring happiness in your relationship:
Change the Position of Your Bed
Vastu Shastra is all about directions. And if your bed is placed in the wrong direction, it can disturb your peace of mind.
Changing the position of your bed in line with Vastu can create an aura of passion, serenity, and harmony. You’ll be able to sleep well without any disturbances. It’ll help you relax your mind and ease the muscles in your body.
Communicate!
It goes without saying that the foundation of every relationship is trust and communication. If you’re not communicating your needs to your partner, it can create long-term problems in the relationship.
It’s important to be organized and make sure your home’s furniture is placed in the right direction; but it’s equally important to create that balance in your relationship.
If you regularly have fights about where to place the new sofa set you recently bought, or the color you should paint the living room, it’s best to consult an expert.
You need to communicate your expectations so you’re on the same page. Then consult Pallavi Chhelavda about the direction of the furniture and the color you should go with.
Experiment with Your Bedroom
Interestingly, Vastu isn’t just about the direction of your furniture. It’s also about decoration. Plants, mirrors, paintings, artifacts, statues etc. all make a significant difference in the energy of your home and bedroom.
For example, where you place aromatic candles makes a significant difference in creating feelings of passion, happiness, and excitement. It can go a long way in creating sensuality.
In Conclusion
Since western homes aren’t familiar with the concept of Vastu Shastra, it can be confusing not knowing where to start.
But don’t worry! Pallavi Chhelavda is a leading Vastu expert who has been practicing Vastu Shastra Feng Shui for 26 years. She has helped thousands of couples from around the world rekindle the passion and fire in their relationship by educating them about Vastu foundation!
Get in touch with her to save your relationship.
