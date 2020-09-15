Soundtrap Announces Free Online Summit for Educators
The Soundtrap EDU Summit, beginning on September 28, will provide strategies to empower student voice and help learners make an impact on the world
By participating in the Soundtrap EDU Summit, educators can gain fresh excitement about their profession and strategies to empower all students to share their voices with the world.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundtrap for Education today announced the details of the first-ever Soundtrap EDU Summit, a free online experience dedicated to helping educators learn how to empower their students and, in turn, helping to create the future world we all envision. Soundtrap is working in partnership with Matt Miller, creator of Ditch That Textbook, to present the Summit, and speakers will include music and STEAM educators, student storytellers, digital media creators, and more. The online event will take place from September 28 - October 7, 2020, and will bring together educators from around the world.
“Soundtrap makes it a priority to amplify the creative expression of authentic student voice through music and storytelling, and the Soundtrap EDU Summit will advance these goals by providing educators with immediately actionable strategies that can be used in any classroom, with any tools,” said Matteo Ottaviani, Head of Soundtrap for Education. “Knowledge is essential, but in order for students to become the best versions of themselves, we want to help educators pair instruction with lessons that unleash motivation and creativity―letting every student know they can make a difference in the world.”
Once the Summit begins on September 28, registered participants will receive an email each day with a new video presentation, which can be watched on-demand at a time of their convenience. The videos will be supplemented by downloadable PDF notes and educators can generate a certificate of completion for one professional development hour for each video they watch. Further, participants will have the opportunity to build a network with fellow educators from all over the world.
With Matt Miller’s contributions to Summit planning, participants will benefit from his expertise in creating a program that highlights the most relevant topics to today’s educators, as well as a focus on including the compelling and up-and-coming presenters best positioned to deliver meaningful, practical content. Each of these factors will enhance the value gained by participants of all roles in education.
“The Soundtrap EDU Summit provides for several needs that educators have right now. It's a source of inspiration at a time in our world when educators are struggling and already beginning to burn out,” said Miller. “The Summit will deliver practical teaching ideas that educators can use in class immediately. In short, by participating in the Soundtrap EDU Summit, educators can gain fresh excitement about their profession and strategies to empower all students to share their voices with the world.”
Creativity, music, podcasting and storytelling are just some of the relevant 21st century topics that will be covered in the Soundtrap EDU Summit. Presenters will include a unique group of passionate creators and educators from various walks of life, whose messages will motivate participants and equip them with practical ideas. Some of the presenters already announced include:
- Marcus Blackwell―CEO and Founder, Make Music Count
- Micaela Blei―Educator, Storyteller and Story Editor
- Jeannine Flores―Arts and STEAM Coordinator, Los Angeles County Office of Education
- Deron Hall―Assistant Director of Youth Programs, Carnegie Hall
- Tim Needles―Art and Media Teacher, and Author of STEAM Power
- Jake Sandakly―Virtual Music Educator and Consultant
- Lila Shroff―Storyteller & Student, Stanford University
- Daniel Wang―Student Podcaster and creator of studentpodcasts.com
- Claudio Zavala, Jr.―Digital Media Consultant, I Am Claudius LLC
New presenters will be announced each week and interested participants can visit the Soundtrap EDU Summit website to follow along. Presenters aim to connect with participants’ creative sides, spark new ideas for lessons and activities, and make educators think―and laugh.
Educators of all roles, from around the world, are invited to register for the Soundtrap EDU Summit by visiting http://soundtrapedusummit.com.
About Soundtrap
Soundtrap, a part of Spotify, is on a mission to make music creation and storytelling simple and collaborative for everyone. Soundtrap for Education is an online audio recording studio that enables students and teachers to collaborate in a safe learning environment, using any device, at any time, from any location. Soundtrap is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.soundtrap.com/edu
