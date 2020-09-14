Kennedy Condemns Ambush Shooting of Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies

Wonders Why Brownley Is Remaining Silent on the Latest Act of Domestic Terrorism

It is inexcusable that Congresswoman Brownley remains silent on this horrific shooting. This begs the question; does she support such acts?” — Ronda Kennedy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, condemned the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies on Saturday, September 12th in Compton, California. Kennedy said this was an act of domestic terrorism and the person who carried out this cowardly and despicable act must be apprehended and punished to the full extent of the law. She said this was the latest attack against law enforcement in what has been a summer of such attacks and this must end. She again condemned Antifa and affiliated organizations for the violence they have unleashed on the nation. Kennedy wondered why Congresswoman Julia Brownley had no comment regarding this spinless and dastardly attack on law enforcement officers. In fact, Kennedy noted Congresswoman Brownley has remained silent on all attacks against law enforcement and law-abiding citizens that have been occurred this summer. Kennedy said many could draw the conclusion that Brownley condones such acts of violence.

“I condemn categorically and without reservation this evil and gutless attack on the two brave deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office,” said Ronda Kennedy. “The person who shot these officers is a domestic terrorist and must be apprehended and prosecuted. My thoughts and prayers are with the deputies and their families.

“It is inexcusable that Congresswoman Brownley remains silent on this horrific shooting,” continued Kennedy. “Even Joe Biden condemned it but not Julia Brownley. She has not condemned any attacks on law enforcement or the riots we have witnessed across the nation. This begs the question; does she support such acts?

“Unlike Julia Brownley I support law enforcement not the domestic terrorists of Antifa,” concluded Kennedy. “When I am in office, I will work with our law enforcement to ensure that our streets are safe and that they know they have a congresswoman who has their back.”

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and is a mother of six including her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.