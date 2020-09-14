TimeControl, the world’s most flexible timesheet solution fully supports hybrid cost control environments

With both an on-premise and SaaS solution, TimeControl is ideally suited to integrate into hybrid technical environments.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Much of the corporate world has shifted from purely on-premise technical environments to either completely in the cloud or hybrid environments. When attempting to integrate a corporate timesheet solution to update numerous other systems, the ability to function fluidly in both scenarios is critical. TimeControl, which offers both an on-premise and on-line solution is ideally suited to serve one, both or a combination of technical environments.

Most traditional IT environments have been based on computers that are housed in house or “on premise”. In the last 10 years there has been a movement to shift computing services to Software as a Service systems hosted on servers online or “in the cloud”. Some organizations have a hybrid technical

environment which includes a mix of on-premise, on-line and even “private cloud” environments where servers are rented but serviced by an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) vendor like Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle or many others.

When selecting corporate software such as a multi-function timesheet like TimeControl, ensuring that it can integrate with all these options is critical. “Supporting a hybrid environment is natural to us because we support TimeControl both as an on-premise and cloud solution,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “TimeControl has been around now for over 25 years and started as an on-premise solution that clients would integrate with other on-premise systems such as project management and finance. TimeControl has also been available as an in-the-cloud subscription service now since 2011 and over those years we’ve had to ensure not only that TimeControl could continue to integrate with the on-premise solutions it already was tied to but also new on-line in-the-cloud solutions as they became available.”

TimeControl is already known as the most integrated and flexible timesheet in the industry. It comes with numerous methods of integration both to on-premise systems and on-line systems and includes out-of-the-box integration to Project Management tools like Microsoft Project, Primavera, Brightwork, PRISM, JIRA and Deltek EPM and configurable integration for finance systems like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics and others. “This year, we’ve seen with our clients an acceleration of the movement towards online Software as a Service solutions,” says Stephen Eyton-Jones, Director of Technology at HMS. “That’s true for TimeControl too of course but from a technology standpoint, we are working more and more with clients who have moved corporate systems that we typically integrate with to the cloud.” To find out more about TimeControl’s flexible architecture, visit: TimeControl.com/features/flexibility.