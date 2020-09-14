With the October deadline for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest nearing, photographers are reminded to follow the guidelines for submitting entries.

Photographers who want to submit photos to the contest should go the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov/photo-contest. Then it is a matter of providing some pertinent information about the photo and uploading it.

Doing so helps both with ease of submitting photos for the photographer and managing those images for Game and Fish staff.

The contest deadline for submitting photos is Oct. 2. For more information or questions, contact conservation biologist Patrick Isakson at pisakson@nd.gov.

The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.

Contestants are limited to no more than five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.

By submitting an entry, photographers grant permission to Game and Fish to publish winning photographs in the North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine, and on the Department’s website.